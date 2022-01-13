William C. Holditch announces bid for McLean County seat

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A McLean County man has announced his election bid for the county board Thursday.

According to a press release, William C. Holditch stated that he will be running for the District 10 seat.

Holditch identifies as a fiscal conservative and small government republican, and he hopes to bring his 25 years of family business experience to the board.

“Doing more with less is a universal motto in family business, This same attitude and approach should be embraced by the McLean County Board”, Holditch stated. “This means cutting waste and keeping taxes low.”

He is currently an EMT at LeRoy ambulance service and a professor in the school of business at Lincoln College.

Holditch will be hosting a meet and greet this Saturday, Jan. 15. From 1-4 p.m. at the McLean county GOP office on 211 S Prospect Rd Suite #9 Bloomington IL 61704.