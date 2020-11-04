William Friedrich wins race for McLean County Board District 2

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — William Friedrich (R) won the race for McLean County Board District 2 Tuesday.

According to the McLean County Election Authorities, Friedrich won with 58.4% of the vote.

This story will be updated.

