Williams, Beck, & Smith win race for Fulton County Board District 2

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) –Karl Williams (R), Barry Beck (R), and Mary Deushane (D) won the race for Fulton County Board District 2 Tuesday.

According to Fulton County, Williams received 27.1% of the vote, Beck received 22% of the vote, Deushane received 16.7% of the vote.

This story will be updated.

