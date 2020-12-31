Newsfeed Now: Counting down the top 10 stories of 2020, Part 1

NEXSTAR- As we prepare to ring in a new year, we’re taking a look at the top stories on Newsfeed Now.

On New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, we’ll count down the top 10 stories for this year.

Stories featured in today’s show:

10. SCATHING OBIT: A grieving widow is not letting her husband’s death from COVID-19 be in vain, penning a scathing obituary with a pointed message for President Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, along with those who refuse to wear masks.

For more information, check out the full story from KTAL.

9. CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Police Chief Rollie Cantu said a Louisiana man captured on video punching a 72-year-old Walmart employee on Wednesday was issued an OPC (order of protective custody) and taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

30-year-old Kendrick Zenon of Breaux Bridge was casually walking around the Rees Street Walmart in a full black mask, boxer shorts and no shirt when he became combative and allegedly struck the victim in the face, Cantu said.

For more information, check out the full story from KLFY.

8. BABY ON BOARD: “Baby on board” has a brand new meaning for one Florida family after a woman gave birth while celebrating the Fourth of July on the water.

For more information, check out the full story from WFLA.

7. WOMAN CAUGHT ON CAMERA MAKING RACIST REMARKS AT BLACK LIVES MATTER PROTEST: Sonya Holt was captured on cell phone video confronting Black Lives Matter protesters at the Covered Bridge Park in Tennessee.

In a more than 20-minute phone interview with News Channel 11’s Kaylyn Kluck, Sonya Holt expressed regret for her now-viral comments.

For more on this story, check out the full story on News Channel 11.

6. ‘WE SHOULD ALL BE ACTING LIKE WE ALREADY HAVE IT’: A Nashville man who tested positive for COVID-19 in March wants his story to serve as a warning for people who question the seriousness of the virus.

For more on this story, check out the full story on WKRN.

Be sure to tune in to Newsfeed Now on New Year’s Day to see the top five stories of 2020.