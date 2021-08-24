Newsfeed Now: House pushes to pass infrastructure and budget bill together; Family demands answers after mask taped to elderly woman’s face

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – House lawmakers scrapped a plan late last night that would have pushed forward two bills: Infrastructure and budget. Democrats hoped to pass both together, but pushback from members on capitol hill paused that plan. See more about this story in the video player above.

The Pentagon said Monday that it will require service members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine now that the Pfizer vaccine has received full approval. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is making good on his vow earlier this month to require the shots once the FDA approved the vaccine. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby says the guidance is being developed and a timeline will be provided in the coming days.

See more about this story on NewsNation



COVID-19 has a long list of symptoms such as coughing, fever, and loss of taste and smell. For many people, these symptoms go away after a few weeks, but that’s not the case for everyone.

See the full story on BRProud

A father is walking again after being hit by two cars but doctors say he still has a long journey ahead.

The crash happened as the man was trying to pick up a toy his child dropped in the road.

See the full story on Oklahoma’s News 4

A Michigan family is angry and frustrated after an elderly woman with dementia had her mask taped to her face during an eye appointment.

See the full story on WLNS

A teen girl is celebrating after playing in her first football game, but that’s not the only reason. She kicked the game-winning extra point in overtime.

See the full story on Keloland