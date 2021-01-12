Newsfeed Now: Security main focus ahead of inauguration, Dad surprises family with college graduation

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- House Democrats on Monday formally introduced an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump, saying he incited insurrection by encouraging the violent riot at the U.S. Capitol last week.

OFFICIALS FOCUS ON SECURITY FOR UPCOMING INAUGURATION: In eight days, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn in as president and vice president. Authorities are bracing for protests in the nation’s capital on Inauguration Day.

DONUT SHOP OWNER FACES DEATH THREATS AFTER FACEBOOK POST: Mary Jane Hamblin has owned and operated Amazing Glazed for seven years.

You can find sweet treats of all flavors in the Chesapeake donut shop.

Hamblin says it’s normally a place of happiness and community. But as of late, it’s been anything but.

US RAMPS UP COVID-19 VACCINATIONS: The U.S. is entering the second month of the biggest vaccination drive in history with a major expansion of the campaign, opening football stadiums, major league ballparks, fairgrounds and convention centers to inoculate a larger and more diverse pool of people.

After a frustratingly slow rollout involving primarily health care workers and nursing home residents, states are moving on to the next phase before the first one is complete, making shots available to such groups as senior citizens, teachers, bus drivers, police officers and firefighters.

FATHER SURPRISES FAMILY, GRADUATES COLLEGE ALONGSIDE DAUGHTER: An Illinois family is celebrating not one–but two graduations. One Machesney Park father shared the moment he was able to get the secret off his chest.

