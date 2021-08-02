Newsfeed Now: Senators unveil nearly $1 trillion infrastructure bill; TikTok video reunites siblings after over 40 years

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – The long-awaited infrastructure bill is officially in. Senators unveiled the nearly $1 trillion dollar package last night.

The federal eviction moratorium has expired and millions of Americans behind on rent could lose the roof over their heads this month. Now House Democrats are scrambling to keep people in their homes as the annual recess for Congress approaches.

See the full story on NewsNation

The nation’s top health experts are pleading with Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to curb the spread of the virus. Right now nearly 165 million Americans are fully vaccinated with more than 191 million people getting at least one shot and more than 346 million doses administered. Officials say the increase in cases putting strain on health care systems. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, says the U.S. can “expect more pain and suffering” ahead and that most new infections are among the unvaccinated.

See the full story on NewsNation

Simone Biles is returning to the competition in Tokyo for the balance beam finals on Tuesday, a little over a week after stepping away from the meet to focus on her mental health.

See the full story on NewsNation

It’s a jungle of concrete and metal, but for one shipbuilder in North Carolina, his garden in the middle of a steel mill is like a second home.

See the full story on WAVY TV 10

A family has been in the mid-Michigan area for over 40 years. But, they didn’t realize that half of their family tree was just down the road until a TikTok video reunited them.

See the full story on WLNS-TV