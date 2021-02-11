Newsfeed Now: Winter weather strikes across US; 5th grader receives hero’s welcome after beating cancer

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Millions of Americans have or will experience some snow, ice and cold temperatures this week as a wave of arctic air rolls across the US, knocking out power to thousands and turning highways into ice rinks where massive wrecks dotted the landscape.

See more on the story at NewsNationNow.com

The second impeachment trial of former Pres. Donald Trump will continue Thursday after House prosecutors shared graphic new video Wednesday that showed just how close rioters got to former Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

See more on this story on NewsNationNow.com

An incident on a Texas road last summer where a Biden-Harris campaign bus was nearly run off the highway is again making headlines, now as a part of the case against former Pres. Trump.

See more of this story at KXAN.com

A murder mystery is rocking an Ivy League school after a popular Yale University grad student was found dead off campus, shot multiple times. Police are appealing for help, but there are still a lot of questions about a sudden end of a life that was, by all accounts, very well lived.

See more of this story at NewsNationNow.com

Though COVID-19 restrictions have eased across the country, many have grown accustomed to quarantine life. For many, that includes a routine that includes more alcohol, leading hospitals to discover another serious issue.

See more on this story at NewsNationNow.com

The risk from the coronavirus kept one Texas couple from seeing their grandson, but now the vaccine brought them together in a way they didn’t expect.

See the full story on KXAN.com

It was a long road to recovery for Oklahoma fifth-grader Jude Starkey, who was diagnosed with leukemia two years ago. We’re happy to report he is cancer-free, and this week he returned to school to a hero’s welcome.

See the full story at KFOR.com