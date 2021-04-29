Aaron Rodgers tells Packers he wants out of Green Bay: report

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers doesn’t want to play for the Packers anymore, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team, league and team sources told ESPN on Thursday.



Rodgers reportedly told the team he does not want to return after 16 seasons in Green Bay.

The three-time MVP was reportedly not thrilled when the Packers traded up in the first round of last year’s draft to take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love.

Some believe the move signaled a transition plan to Love, but Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst says the team remains committed to Rodgers “for the foreseeable future.” one year Gutekunst said in a pre-draft Zoom session Monday that “Aaron’s our guy.”

Rodgers disappointment with the Packers came up on his first episode as a guest host of “Jeopardy!” Contestant Scott Shewfelt didn’t know the answer to the final question of the night and decided to reply by referencing a controversial Packers strategic decision in last season’s NFC championship game and asking “Who wanted to kick that field goal?”

The Packers trailed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-23 and had fourth-and-goal at the 8-yard line with just over two minutes when they opted to kick a field goal rather than going for the touchdown.