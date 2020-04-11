Bears pledge $1.92 million to COVID-19 relief efforts

LAKE FOREST, IL – JUNE 12: A Chicago Bears helmet is seen during warm ups during the Chicago Bears Veteran Minicamp on June 12, 2019 at Halas Hall, in Lake Forest, IL. (Photo by Patrick Gorski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST (WGN) – During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, they were one of the first to make a major donation to the efforts in Chicago.

To help those in need, we are donating $250,000 to the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund – a collaboration with the city of Chicago, @ChiTrust & @unitedwaychi – and encouraging everyone to do what they can to help our communities.#ChicagoCovidFund | #flattenthecurve — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) March 20, 2020

The Chicago Bears made a donation of $250,000 to the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund, which had just been set up in order to aid the city as preparations were being made.

A few weeks later, the Bears have added even more money to the city’s efforts against the pandemic.

As we join together to assist those in need, we are committing $1,920,000 to local COVID-19 relief efforts and continuing to encourage fans to help however they can, including staying home.#WeAreNotPlaying | #StayHomeStayStrong — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 9, 2020

Including that donation, the Bears have pledged to donate a total of $1,920,000 to the local response to the virus. Their foundation, Bears Care, will also play a part in distribution of funds to organizations during this time.

The number itself is significant since the Bears were founded in 1920.

“During this unprecedented crisis, we all need to join forces and do what we can to overcome this challenge together. At the Bears, we have committed $1,920,000 to local COVID-19 relief efforts and are encouraging fans to lend a helping hand in whatever ways possible,” said Bears CEO Ted Phillips in a statement released by the team. “We will be forever grateful to the healthcare providers, first responders, grocers, sanitation workers, janitors and everyone keeping our communities healthy and safe during this time.

“Please continue to do your part and stay home so we can slow down the virus and save lives.”

The Bears have also joined with other professional teams in town to encourage people to stay at home through Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s new “We Are Not Playing and Neither Should You” campaign.