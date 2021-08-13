Bears NT Eddie Goldman activated off the COVID-19 reserve list

LAKE FOREST, IL – JULY 28: Chicago Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman (91) looks on in action during the Chicago Bears training camp on July 28, 2021 at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST (WGN) — One of the players that many people figured to watch during training camp was a player who was out for the entire 2020 season.

Eddie Goldman opted out of the campaign due to COVID-19, and then he was absent during Bears’ offseason workouts. The nose tackle did report to camp on time in July with the hopes that he would provide a boost to the defense in his return.

On Aug. 3, Goldman went on the COVID-19 reserve list along with three other players. While they came off the list a few days ago, it wasn’t until Friday till the nose tackle was cleared out of protocol.

We have activated Eddie Goldman from the reserve/COVID-19 list.https://t.co/QUEIXYm7IT — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 13, 2021

Ten days after going on, Goldman is off the COVID-19 reserve list just ahead of the Bears’ preseason opener against the Dolphins Saturday at Soldier Field. He most likely will be inactive for the contest since he’s not practiced for a week-and-a-half.

The Bears have a preseason game on Aug. 21 against the Bills at Soldier Field and Aug. 28 against the Titans in Nashville, giving Goldman a chance to return to action before the Sept. 12 opener against the Rams.

While many starters see light work in the preseason, it could be beneficial for the 2019 Pro Bowl alternate since he hasn’t seen action in a game since Week 16 of that season. He was out for the finale of 2019 against the Vikings on Dec. 29, 2019, and opted out of the 2020 season.

The second draft pick of the Ryan Pace era in 2015, the second-rounder out of Florida State has been one of the more consistent players in what has been an era of change. He’s played in 67 career games with 63 starts, making 153 tackles with 12 1/2 sacks, helping to create pressure in the middle of the line that helps to free up the Bears’ rush on the outside.