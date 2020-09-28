Nick Foles replaces Mitchell Trubisky in the second half of the Bears game against the Falcons

Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles (9) works against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA – The biggest question that Matt Nagy didn’t have an answer for during the preseason was how long he’d stick with his starter should he struggle.

The head coach said the team had confidence in Mitchell Trubisky, and weren’t going to say when Nick Foles might be brought in to replace him if things turned south.

Three weeks into the 2020 season, fans got their answer.

The veteran was put into the game with 9:58 in the third quarter after Trubisky struggled in the first and early second half of the Bears’ contest with the Falcons at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Sunday. It comes after the starter was 13-of-22 for 128 yards with a touchdown and interception, which came on his last play in the game.

It marks the first time that Trubisky has been benched as a member of the Bears since he was named the starter in Week 5 of the 2017 season.

Backup quarterback Chase Daniel replaced Trubisky due to injury in the middle of the Week 4 game against the Vikings and Week 11 against the Rams in 2019. Daniel also replaced Trubisky late in the Week 4 game against the Buccaneers in 2018, but that was after the game was well in hand for the Bears.

Foles completed 2-of-4 passes on his first drive but it ended on a controversial interception by Darqueze Dennard. Both he and Allen Robinson jumped for the football and each their grasp on the ball, and it was initially ruled a Bears’ touchdown.

But after replay, the officials reversed the call.

