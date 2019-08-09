Skip to content
Open For Business
Peoria barbershop with decades of history to get new look
Pekin farmer’s market braves year-round elements to promote small business
Curvology owner, body-positive entrepreneur reflects on first anniversary
Lacon baker finds comfort in kitchen creations
Peoria arcade bar highlights anniversary, considering expansion
More Open For Business Headlines
Hudson high schooler offering hope, help to those in need
Local designer uses overseas business partnership to minister
Owners of Morton’s hidden hot dog hub reflect on success
‘Jack of all trades’ works up ranks to achieve American dream
Chillicothe beekeeper launches hive handling, education service after neck sting
Blossoming Bloomington entrepreneur celebrates a decade in business
Peoria family restaurant highlights German culture, heritage
Father, son business team celebrate 91 years beautifying central Illinois
Pekin business woman launches curvy-inclusive clothing store
Family-style restaurant celebrates hidden gem of history in Peoria