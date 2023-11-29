PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — From institute to entrepreneurship, that’s the pathway one local barbershop owner says is the way to success for the next generation.

And he’s founded a school, teaching about hair cutting but also about life, to back up those words.

“We’re training them and we’re also giving them an opportunity to, be an entrepreneur,” Jorell Glass said of his recently licensed school which he says is a “school of second chance.”

“We are able to reach out to people who maybe are marginalized or who otherwise can’t get into the process,” said the man best known as Mr. Glass.

His Mr. Glass Tonsorial Christian Institute recently graduated five new barbers, what he sees as the next generation in Peoria.

“They’re not only learning the trade of barbering, but it’s a holistic approach. So we’re dealing with not only the barber side, emotional, spiritual side, so at Mr. Glass Tonsorial Christian Institute, we are believers and we just love on people,” he said.

For the customers, he said it’s a memorable experience. You’ll find each barber dressed in a white lab coat.

“We train the straight razor shave, complimentary shampoo, just a really upscale experience. We’re really training and teaching them the importance of the experience for when you come in and the ambiance, the sound, the smell. All of that is part of the same home experience,” he said.

Glass is the founder of Mr. Glass Tonsorial Christian Institute and owner of The Shave Room, an upscale barber shop that opened in October in Downtown’s Twin Towers Mall. Students attending Glass’ institute now have the opportunity to go from student to entrepreneur.

The program takes nine months to complete and admissions are open, meaning that someone can come in now to inquire about a spot.

He calls it the “institute to entrepreneurship pipeline.”

This is kind of giving them the tools to be able to have success. I know how it is not to have those tools. So we’re preparing that next generation of entrepreneurs to go out here and make it. That’s what we’re giving them. The tools to succeed. Jorell Glass

Glass said he began his barbering career 17 years ago.

Most recently, he’s operated Prestige Signature Barbershop, which operated in the Twin Towers Mall at a different suite for a number of years. That closed down in October and was essentially rebranded as The Shave Room, which is housed in a different spot within that mall.

Glass said looking back on his career, it’s a blessing to provide his students a pathway to success.

“It’s just loving on people, just basically giving them what we didn’t have. Giving them the comradery that I didn’t have. Letting them know that even though you may not be supported, we support you,” he said.

The Shave Room is taking applications. It is located at 456 Fulton St., suite 101.

Mr. Glass Tonsorial Christian Institute, located at 3019 N. Sterling Ave., unit 3, also has open enrollment.