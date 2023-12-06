EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Mayo brothers grew up in a family of great cooks.

“My mom is a great cook, and we have three sisters who are great cooks, Bob is a great cook, so I guess that means my dad and I like to eat it all,” Mike said.

Some of their fondest memories involve being around the dinner table. First, as kids growing up at home and now as husbands and fathers to four kids each.

“We love the experience of food. When you have a birthday, when you have an anniversary, when you have a celebration, a lot of times that’s with food and drink and some of my favorite times in life have been around a meal,” Mike said.

The brothers have a musical background, so what started as a unique name for a potential song by Bob, has now become a business.

“Wendy Puff” sang Bob in a jingle-like way.

The two brothers opened Wendy Puff Pizzeria + Pub last month on 112 South Main Street in Eureka.

“It does have that puffy crust. We don’t have a huge puff, but enough to make Wendy Puff make sense. But it does have a nice, airy, soft interior, crunchy exterior, puffy crust, thin middle,” Mike said.

Mike is the entrepreneurial mind behind Wendy Puff and Bob is the executive chef. He was trained at DCT in Switzerland, now known as Culinary Arts Academy.

“Every day we ball up dough balls. Fresh, gluten-free. It’s really clean food,” Bob said.

The two said food brings people together and they wanted to create an experience for others surrounding food.