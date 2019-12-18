Canton reindeer farm brings holiday spirit this Christmas

CANTON, Ill. — For Tracy Snowman and her husband, Scott, it’s pretty much the holidays year-round.

“When your last name is Snowman, you kind of like Christmas just a little bit,” Tracy laughed.

In 2011, Tracy and Scott—both former art teachers—decided to combine their love for education and artistry to create Snowman’s Reindeer Farm.

“We were doing some illustrations for a book where we needed to draw reindeer and we couldn’t find good pictures, and so then [Scott] really started pushing me hard and said ‘You know, if we had our own reindeer, this really wouldn’t be a problem,'” she said.

In 2015, their vision became a reality. Tracy and Scott work full time with their staff of 27, to tend to 20 acres of land, two miniature donkeys, a host of chickens, five reindeer—and counting. The Snowmans suspect their reindeer, Sugar Plum is pregnant and due in spring.

Tracy said, “They are just the sweetest and that’s what people are most surprised about, is how friendly they are and how much they want your attention.”

The rare reindeer attraction is unique to not only central Illinois, but also most parts of the country.

“Wild reindeer went extinct in 2019. So there are no longer any wild reindeer in the lower 48. So the only way—the only place you can see reindeer in the lower 48 is at farms like ours and there aren’t very many of us,” said Tracy.

While the holiday season may come and go, the Snowmans hope to continue to share their love of reindeers with others.

Tracy said, “But they’re just the most rewarding on top of that. They’re just so sweet and as you can see affectionate.”