Canton restaurant navigates expansion in midst of pandemic

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD)–Entrepreneurship has been anything but traditional for Jason Elwell. Last October, he launched Eats on the Street as a self-contained food cart bike in Canton.

“We went out every morning and made biscuits and gravy and breakfast burritos and took them out to the street and sold them and the response from the community was fantastic,” he said.

The growth allowed Elwell and his fiancé to expand Eats on the Street. In February, they opened a brick and mortar restaurant, setting up shop inside a local antique store. But the restaurant hit a hurdle in the form of COVID-19.

“First thing is some apprehension and some fear about the unknown,” said Elwell. “We’ve had to initiate some operational changes to make it all work.”

Those changes most notably include staff wearing gloves and masks. Elwell said his team was already equipped for the sanitization procedures. In terms of operational changes, there’s no dining in allowed at Eats on the Street right now.

“It’s a challenge. And we just had to approach it with a fresh set of eyes and do what we have to do to survive.” jason elwell

Now, customers can either do curbside pickup or have food delivered once they place an online or phone order.

Elwell said, “We’ve been able to adapt too, but you have to put in place those changes and train your folks and make it happen and you have to do it—with a day’s notice.”

Elwell is fortunate. He said business is fairly good right now, so he hasn’t had to lay off his small team of six. He has actually added to his numbers.

“It’s different than we imagined, but it’s been brisk,” he said. “The community here has been great and as such, we’ve actually brought some people on.”

While Elwell says he has concerns about the uncertainty of the future, he’s looking forward to his restaurant slowly reopening.

“We’re looking forward to getting people back in our dining room sooner rather than later, but there’s always that fear that we’re going to have a reoccurrence,” he said, “And you know, I think we can’t move too fast because we’ll end up in this situation again come–you know–fall.”

