East Peoria diner takes COVID-19 hit, pushes forward

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — June Bug’s Diner in East Peoria can no longer be the neighborhood gathering ground that it has been.

“I had heard some rumors about everything was going to be on like a shutdown type thing and I couldn’t fathom that [because] I’ve never been through something like that,” said Gina Wilkinson, the manager of the restaurant.

Wilkinson believes the restaurant will likely never be the same because of COVID-19. Work responsibilities now include regular deep cleanings from walls to floors. Chairs are inverted on tabletops. The tables are now separated to create social distance, in the event the diner is allowed to reopen. Employees are only accepting orders via curbside and a new makeshift carryout window to comply with the state’s extended stay-at-home order.

Wilkinson said, “It is very challenging. Okay. So there’s days where you know I’m very high stressed.”

The stress has even taken a toll on Wilkinson’s health in the form of panic attacks.

“I’ve had a few of them. Now I’m better because I’m kind of used to the things that are going on and the way they change,” she said.

This new normal is very different from what Wilkinson and her mother expected when they opened the business in September 2011.

“It’s always kind of been in her and my mind to open a restaurant and call it June Bug’s, because her nickname is June Bug because her name is June,” said Wilkinson.

But the uncertainty of the pandemic has at times created doubt in Wilkinson’s mind.

“When I heard we could not open–at that time it was going to be 15 more days–I wanted to stop. I just wanted to call them and just say, ‘Let’s cut our losses.'” gina wilkinson

June Bug’s Diner is making ends meet for now, but it comes at a cost. Wilkinson says most of the staff has since been laid off. Those remaining, now are only being paid with tips and what she charges customers barely covers the cost of food expenses.

“I’m a little concerned, but I have very strong faith that—you know I have an attitude that ‘Okay this is how it is now,'” she said. “‘Now we have to deal with this situation.’ And it changes all the time.”

While fully reopening is not an option right now, Wilkinson said her goal is to reopen in the summer. She said she’s thankful for the support from her customers and loyal staff.