PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — A Pontiac store owner is going green for a good cause, and she’s encouraging others to get involved as well.

“I’ve been traveling and been doing work around the world encouraging and empowering especially young people to get involved in this movement because this is our future,” said Baylee Ritter.

For the last 10 years, she has found passion and purpose in advocating to protect the planet.

“The more young people I talked to, the more I found out that they were so excited and so willing and wanting to get involved, but were unsure of actually physically how to make that happen,” Ritter said.

That’s how Everyone’s Collective was born. As the owner and founder of the store, Ritter is filling a void in her hometown of Pontiac.

Since last May, she’s been selling products that customers can reuse, refill, recycle, compost, and even plant in some cases. There are items like refillable soap, plantable pencils, and secondhand clothing, all with the goal of accessible and affordable sustainability.

“In 10 years, I hope we’re no longer having to explain why this is important and there’s business like mine on like every street corner.” Baylee Ritter

“So why not have the space where everyday people can you know make those tiny switches and changes and kind of lead a more planet-friendly lifestyle,” said Ritter.

She is also feeling the support of the community.

“The daily necessity items that you have, there’s a sustainable switch here.” Baylee Ritter

“It’s not about perfection, and it’s not about doing everything all day. It’s about making the changes and acting for our planet with the time, energy, and resources you have,” she said.

Everyone’s Collective is located at 317 N. Mill St. in Pontiac.