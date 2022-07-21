BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) – There’s a sugary sweet void being filled in Bartonville thanks to the business brainchild of a local couple.

Andrea Vincent and Mike Henry opened Big Mike’s Donuts and Coffee in May with their children in mind.

“Our daughter always wanted a donut after school and first thing in the morning,” said Henry. “So we’d either have to go somewhere out of town and get her thing and we always—we’re big coffee people. So getting a good coffee from other places and sorts. So I think, ‘That’d work out here. Everybody loves coffee. Everybody loves donuts. We don’t have one.’”

“I want them to come and just feel comfortable, like come in—it’s not like a corporate franchise where it’s all like pre-planned out. Everything is just kind of winged.” Mike Henry

It’s a place where the two wanted to provide food and fellowship–something that Vincent felt her teenage son didn’t have within the village.

“He would be like, ‘You know there’s not much to do in town. And what are we supposed to do?’ And he wants to hang out with his friends. But you know other than going to the park or something, there really wasn’t a lot of places they could go,” said Vincent.

“This was just something that we knew we would enjoy, but people have really said, ‘This is what we needed.’” Andrea Vincent

With both having years of prior experience in the bar and restaurant industry, they felt comfortable in the food sector. Vincent, a former respiratory therapist and Henry, a former realtor, felt the new business endeavor also offered a more fun approach to work. But for all the fun, there also comes long hours for the pair.

“Sometimes you have to come in and you to make donuts 11 p.m. and then stick all the way around until noon, 1 o’clock in the afternoon. Sometimes 2, 3 o’clock in the afternoon,” Henry said.

But it’s a passion project the two say they enjoy and are excited to keep pushing forward with.

Henry said, “Failure is not an option. This is our place. It will succeed, no matter what.”

Within the next three to six months, Vincent and Henry also plan on opening an adjoining retail space. They plan to sell kitchen gadgets.

Big Mike’s Donuts and Coffee is located at 1369 W. Garfield Ave. in Bartonville.