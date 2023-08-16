PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Helping protect your crown, no matter your hair texture. That’s the goal of Carmela Johnson, owner of Natural Crown Beauty Essentials located in Northwoods Mall.

Johnson opened her business in June of this year, right across from the Smo-King Pit restaurant. She’s no stranger to being a business owner, she said her father was a business owner and she was inspired to see how there was no limit to his income.

However, one of her ultimate inspirations was keeping a Black-owned beauty supply store in the Peoria area. Of the thousands of beauty supply stores across the country, only a small percentage are Black-owned.

“There was a previous owner that had a hair store that I would just bypass all the other hair stores just to get to hers because I had never seen a black-owned hair store before, so that inspired me,” Johnson said.

She said it was a change going into a business with an owner who understood her hair care needs. Last year, that same owner decided to close her doors to focus on other roles, but Johnso didn’t want to see a Black-owned beauty supply store disappear, which is when she had a conversation with the owner of the store she had learned to love.

I said, I would like to carry the torch and continue to keep a Black beauty supply store open in the Peoria area, would you mind if I take some of the product you have and continue on from there? And she said that’s no problem. So she decided to mentor me through that process and help me get my doors opened. Carmela Johnson

Inside Johnson’s store, you’ll find wigs, hair extensions, hair care products for men and women, accessories, skin care products, and more. For Johnson, her business runs deeper than selling beauty essentials.

I like to get personable with my customers, to get to know them. Like what are you into? What do you like? What do you do for a profession? A lot of times with other stores we go to you don’t get that personal type of relationship, it’s always hi, thanks for coming in, that’s it. As for me, I feel it’s important to engage and get to know them so that I always have the products they need anytime they come to the store Carmela Johnson

Johnson is one of eight small business owners who recently opened up shop in Northwoods Mall.