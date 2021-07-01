Open for Business: Central Illinois couple works to build local fashion legacy with new boutique

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Charles and Andrea Miner are serious about style.

“Once I get an idea of something I want to do, I don’t stop until it gets done,” Charles said.

The husband and wife team have officially opened their new boutique, It’s Miner Things, in Peoria. Wednesday, the Miners hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony alongside the Peoria Chamber of Commerce.

Their focus is women’s fashion.

“It’s one of those things where women are always looking to shop,” Andrea said. “So why not cater to their need and provide different accessories for them to become stylish and influence their style?”

“If you have a dream, go for it. Don’t hesitate. Get on that path to make sure you make your vision come through.” andrea miner

Charles said, “We just started doing little pop-up events here and there throughout the community. And as the pandemic hit, you know, we were getting a lot of people asking us when are you guys going to do something else?”

The two working together have found their strengths: Andrea handles more of the behind-the-scenes operations, while Charles is the visionary.

“I was a fashion buyer in New York. So I’ve always been—been to Milan and have lived abroad. So I’ve always been in the business,” Charles said.

The native New Yorker grew up in family-owned businesses. Andrea on the other hand said she didn’t always see herself going into entrepreneurship. She credits Charles for the push.

“He’s always had a business mind. So being a part of him entails becoming a business owner as well. So where he goes, I goes,” Andrea said.

“If you want to do something and really want to do it, you can make it happen.” charles miner

The couple is now excited to create a new fashion legacy together in central Illinois.

“You just have to keep moving,” said Andrea. “If you don’t go, you won’t go further.”

It’s Miner Things is located at 929 N. Sheridan Rd. #GB in Peoria.