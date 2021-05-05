Open for Business: East Peoria coffee roaster preps for one-year celebration

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — David Grimm has taken his love for coffee to the next level.

“It’s become a hobby—an extreme hobby and now a business,” he said.

It all started with a trip to Costa Rica with Grimm’s now wife.

He said, “We went down there for a while. I asked her to marry me on a mountainside on a coffee plantation and after coming back—wanting to get that good coffee experience local again, I couldn’t find it. So, I had to start roasting my own coffee.”

“In the early 2000s, it was hard to find. So the only way to control what I was drinking, is to make it myself.” david grimm

From his own kitchen to now his own business, Grimm owns Regulator Roasting Company in East Peoria. He opened up shop in May 2020, in the middle of the pandemic.

“We were just roasting coffee, not a café. It was small rent, not a bunch of employees. So, we were able to keep our prices low and able to survive,” said Grimm.

“COVID hasn’t been easy. It’s slowed everything down. But, you can still enjoy a wonderful cup of coffee at your house.” david grimm

The expert roaster offers nine different single-origin coffees. Grimm’s days are spent inside selling coffee roasts to customers and even at local farmers’ markets. It’s a small-scale operation with a big support system. Grimm thanks his wife for giving him the push he needed to get started. Now he’s pushing other aspiring business owners to do the same and just do it.

He said, “…you don’t know the future. So if you just sit and home and don’t do anything, it’s never going to go anywhere.”

On May 15, Regulator Roasting Company will be celebrating its one-year celebration. The store is located at 400 E. Washington St. Suite A.