Open for Business: East Peoria comic store bringing nostalgia, creating community

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A new comic book store is bringing classic cartoons, superheroes, and villains to Central Illinois.

“At one point, I had 4,000 comics to choose from,” said Todd Waugh, the owner of Comic Confections in East Peoria.

Waugh has been living out his dreams ever since he opened his store in August. It’s a place where adults and kids can gather to check out old-school comic books, action figures, wall art, and classic sweet treats.

“I know a lot of parents, you know, are looking to share their love and passion for this kind of industry and this kind of—in the collectibles with their kids,” he said. “So I like to offer things that the old school collectors will like and then things that the younger kids would like.”

“Comics is something I’ve always loved, and it has always been a part of my life.” todd waugh

When Waugh was in high school, he got his first Batman comic book. He was hooked from there.

“It’s the artwork. It’s the removing yourself from reality and fantasizing about things that could be that you don’t get to experience every day,” said Waugh.

For the last five years, Waugh had been collecting the novelty items at flea markets, garage sales, and estate sales to stock his future store. He comes from the sales world and decided he wanted to start making money for himself.

Waugh said, “After COVID and everything where I was like, ‘You know what? I think it’s time, time to do it.’”

The father of five said Comic Confections is about the legacy he’ll leave for his family and the passing on of passions.

“I love when parents come in, and they’re like, ‘Look, son! I had that when I was a kid!’ Or ‘Look! I haven’t seen that in years.’ You know, it makes me feel good that I can bring some of that—those memories back for parents and kids,” he said.

Comic Confections is located at 302 S. Main St. in East Peoria.