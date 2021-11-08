Open for Business: Holidays come early for one Twin Cities store

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – It’s only November, but one Twin Cities store is all ready for the holidays.

“People are happy when they come in here. It’s just a joyful time,” said Peggy Parker, the owner of Christmas Creations in Bloomington.

The story is officially open for the season.

Parker said, “Well, this past year–last couple years have been a big hit for everyone and I find people are looking for joy.”

The winter wonderland which is now in Bloomington’s Eastland Mall started off with humble beginnings.

“I used to do craft shows as a way to stay home with my kids,” said Parker. “One time, one of the mall managers asked if I’d ever thought of doing a Christmas store and I hadn’t, but I thought it sounded fun and we did it the first year and it was a blast.”

Even though she never saw herself going in to business for herself, Parker is still in business 41 years later.

She said, “It wasn’t until we started thinking about having kids that I just thought that would be a good idea if my kids have that flexibility and yet I still have a career.”

Parker and and her team spend the whole month of October decorating the store. Then the holidays hit and the shoppers spend. Because of struggling supply chain issues this year, Parker says don’t wait to get the gifts on your holiday lists.

“What we have will be the majority of what we have. So people need to shop early this year,” Parker said.

Christmas Creations is open through December 31.