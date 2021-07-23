Open for Business: More art class options coming to Bartonville

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) – Laurie Bushell’s bright personality bleeds into her artwork.

“I’m not a white, black, gray person. I love color,” she said.

Most days out of the week, you’ll find her playing in paint at her new store called A Bushell of Color in Bartonville. Since the recent grand opening, it has been a favorite pastime of Bushell’s. But the only real strategy behind her artwork is having fun.

“I can’t paint anything elaborate. I can’t draw a stick figure. But I want to make sure everybody walks out here with a finished product that they’re happy to put out.” laurie bushell

At the store, customers can buy art tools and participate in different classes to learn unique art techniques.

Bushell said, “I think it’s exciting. I love when people come in and to see what they create and they really know anymore than I know what they’re doing so just to see how it all ends up in the end. It’s fun!”

Beyond the fun, Bushell said opening the store saved her sanity. The launch was a way for her to find release after her father lost his battle with COVID-19.

“Like everyone, I was looking for a little release and it got a little emotional during that time.” laurie bushell

“I buried myself in my basement with the paint. I would go down there in the evenings and come home from work and just go down there and paint. And just kind of enjoy myself and forget about everything else going on,” she said.

Now Bushell is hoping to pass on that enjoyment with others.

“Make them happy and hopefully they enjoy themselves. It’s just a place to come and hang out and do something creative and fun and enjoy a little bit of time away from all the crazy stuff in the day.”

A Bushell is Color is located at 1610 W. Garfield Ave. in Bartonville.