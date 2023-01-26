MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) – With sweets, treats and a lot of sugar, we first introduced you to Rebekah Baer in the summer of 2021.

She spent most of her days baking up a storm in her traveling food truck, as the owner of the Baking Baer. Flash forward to today, Baer is expanding her reach in Central Illinois.

“My clients have been asking for it, so I guess finally it got to a point where I was like, ‘Hey let’s try this’ and got a great spot right off Main Street,” she said.

In addition to her food truck, customers can now find The Baking Baer’s treats on full storefront display in Morton. There, you’ll find Baer churning out specialty desserts, including cheesecakes, chocolates, macarons, cookies, cakes and cupcakes.

She’s still processing all the changes.

“Kind of crazy actually,” Baer laughed. “So probably five, ten years ago, I would’ve never seen this. But it’s fun and I think people enjoy it. It’s taken off.”

Baer was born and raised in Tazewell County. So the Baking Baer’s new location in downtown Morton is now allowing her to help reinvigorate a community she grew up in.

“It’s really exciting and I think we’ve seen a lot of change especially in the last couple of years with COVID and businesses going and coming and lots of change, which can be good and bad. So, I like being a part of it,” she said.

The added responsibilities of entrepreneurship keep Baer very busy. But with the volunteer help of family and a few new employees, she’s still able to find the fun.

The Baking Baer is located at 151 S. Main St. in Morton. Currently, the storefront is open appointment-only. But February 13, it will be open 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and February 14, it will be open for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., just in time for Valentine’s Day.