Open for Business: Morton woman uses crafting to connect with wider community

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) – Where there’s thread and cloth, Corrina Dea sees a creative opportunity. It’s been that way for as long as she can remember.

“When I was younger, my mom used to do sewing work and work from home and so I would help join in and help her out. And it was a great way for her to be with us kids and make some income,” said Dea.

Dea’s sewing hobby, inspired by her mother, is now her passion. Her new store is called The Unlimited Stitch in Morton and it’s connecting the community through crafts. What started off as a blog of things Dea liked to do, turned into a full-fledged embroidery business.

She said, “We went from me potentially just working in the basement to, you know, getting some encouragement from other people to say, ‘No, Corrina. You need to have all of your stuff in this space.’”

“It’s absolutely a dream come true. It’s unbelievable.” corrina dea

She said, “I really love what I do and I love the emotion and the excitement of the things that I make for different people.”

Before opening a storefront, Dea got her breakthrough selling items at the Morton Festival Craft Fair. The event gave her a chance to showcase her work.

“It just naturally progressed. People liked what I did. I loved what I did for others. And it just kept growing.” corrina dea

But then came a devastating blow.

“In 2018, my mom was diagnosed with lung cancer. So we took that year to focus more on her. So the business kind of went on the back burner,” said Dea.

The next year, her mom and inspiration passed away. To add to the challenging time, in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, which limited Dea’s opportunities for events. But with her mom in mind, she didn’t let her dream die.

Dea said, “Through all of the struggles and things that we had with that, she always talked about looking for the positive things in life.”

“So even though [my mother] was going through the worst thing possible, she always said, ‘You’ve got to find the joy. You need to find joy in all the chaos.’” corrina dea

Now with The Unlimited Stitch, Dea is continuing to do what she loves, while also helping others craft their creations.

“And I couldn’t see myself doing anything else other than what I’m doing right now,” she said.

The Unlimited Stitch is located at 225 N. Main St. in Morton.