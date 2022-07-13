EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) – Tucked away off a bustling Route 24 in Eureka, you’ll find a charming touch to the town.

“I almost think the building makes the business a little bit,” said Tiffany Handrich.

For Handrich, her older sister, Brooke Bohlander and their mother, Kay Theobald, it’s a full family affair at their store, Third Stitch Boutique.

“She’s always liked clothes from a little girl,” laughed Theobald, as she talked about Handrich. “She may not have hung them up all the time, but she always loved clothes. So this doesn’t surprise me. This is her calling.”

With just two rooms and 500 square feet to work with, Third Stitch Boutique is a quaint space. But it’s packed to the brim with style. Handrich says the goal is comfort.

“I am not a trendy person,” Handrich said. “Our business motto is classic, modern, simple.”

The trio opened the store in October. It’s the brainchild of Handrich who never thought of owning her own business, but credits support from her husband for making it happen. The move makes for a full circle moment for her in the community she has always called home.

“I love having a business in my small town where I have lived and grown up all my life. So to bring a business and make our town a little bit more—a little bit more to do, I love it.”

Third Stitch Boutique is located at 108 E. Center St. in Eureka.