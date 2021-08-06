Open for Business: Natural skincare shop prepares for grand opening this weekend

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A journey that started seven years ago is officially coming to fruition for one Peoria woman.

Xochitl Stafford is preparing to open her storefront for Succulent Natural Skin Care this weekend.

“When I was pregnant with my first daughter, I started to become a little bit more ingredient-conscious, you know with an expectant newborn on the way,” Stafford said. “And as I started to just kind of go through some of the ingredients in baby products, it really got me thinking as to what am I really putting on my skin?”

“As I started researching and digging a little bit deeper, I was really surprised to find a lot of ingredients that are super toxic that we put on our bodies each and everyday and not know it.” xochitl stafford

After doing some of her own research, Stafford began making her own line of natural skincare products for herself, family and friends. She even got certified in natural skincare formulation.

“I really saw a difference in not only my health, but my skin as well,” she said.

Now, she is offering products for men, women and children.

“It kind of feels like an outer body experience especially right now, opening up my first studio space shop. It’s taking a long time to get here. And a lot of hard work, but I’m so happy that it’s kind of happening at the time that it is,” Stafford said.

Stafford’s grand opening for Succulent Natural Skin Care is this Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. The store is located at 923 N. Sheridan Rd. in Peoria.