Open for Business: New business coming to one of Metamora’s most historic homes

This grocery store was built in 1880. It was called Abersol’s Corners. It is now The Cottage Peddler owned by Cheryl and Patrick Stark. (Credit: Metamora Association for Historic Preservation)

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) — New life is coming to one of Metamora’s most historic homes.

“We decided to go for it. We bought it and here we are now,” said Metamora native Cheryl Stark. She and her husband, Patrick have officially opened their artisan craft decor store, The Cottage Peddler.

“I love to do crafts. I love going crafting. I’ve loved going in these types of little shops. I love looking for unique things,” she said.

There, visitors will find items from local artisans and craftspeople turned vendors.

“If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind piece of furniture or a unique piece of clothing or something that you want to decorate your house with, then you certainly want to stop by and check us out,” said Patrick.

It is the space itself that is catching a lot of attention.

“The home was built in the early 1830s,” said Cheryl. “We don’t know the exact year.”

The Metamora Association of Historic Preservation has documented the history of The Cottage Peddler. It was once a home and then a grocery store.

Cheryl said, “There was a gunsmith that originally owned it, and he actually was appointed as postmaster by Abraham Lincoln. Of course, Abraham Lincoln could come twice a year in the spring and fall to practice law out of our Metamora Courthouse.”

These moments in history are captured with old photos from the Woodford Historical Society that line the store’s walls.

“When we bought it, I knew we wanted to share it with the community. So that’s what we’re doing and we’re hoping that everybody loves it as much as we do,” said Cheryl.

The grand opening is on Oct. 8 at 109 W. Partridge St. in Metamora.