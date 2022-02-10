PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Katie Centeno is introducing the picture-perfect prom moment to Peoria.

“We all love what we do,” said Centeno. “I mean, who wouldn’t love to dress up?”

As the owner of the pop-up store, Gowns Bridal and Formal Boutique, this is now Centeno’s third year at The Shoppes at Grand Prairie. It’s a sign of growth for her business.

“As we grew and grew, we had a lot of girls from the Peoria area that would come down to our Springfield shop. And I was talking to a couple of colleagues and they said, ‘You know, Peoria doesn’t really have a lot of options for the prom.’”

At the store, customers will find dresses of all colors, styles, and sizes lining the walls.

“They bring so much joy to us when they find the perfect dress and it’s fun to be a part of that experience for them,” Centeno said.

Working in the wedding industry had been the backbone of Centeno’s career. She said it also helped that she comes from a family of small business owners.

“My parents both kind of told me they just wanted me to enjoy what I was doing and have a good time with what I was doing. And when I said to them five years ago, ‘I think I want to open a bridal store,’ they were like, “What?’” Centeno laughed.

The support and courage to venture into her own entrepreneurial endeavor, even in the midst of challenges, was a big asset to her. Centeno said prom cancellations stemming from COVID-19 have posed hurdles for her over the last two years, but her customers are getting creative.

“Whether that means that they’re having their proms outside or their parents are helping them, or they’re simply dressing up to take pictures, we get to be a part of those moments for them,” Centeno said.

Gowns Bridal and Formal Boutique is open at The Shoppes at Grand Prairie on Saturdays and Sundays in February and March.