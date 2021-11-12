Open for Business: New tea room in Peoria works to bring unique experience to area

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – It’s tea time all the time at a new restaurant in Peoria.

“I’m enjoying it,” said Samantha Sandford, the owner of the Tea Room and Gift Shop at 3300. “I am loving everyday here. It’s something new everyday here.”

“It lets me be free. It lets me be who I want to be. It lets me showcase my food and how I want to present it to people.” samantha sandford

The 23-year-old Bartonville native spends her days alongside her team making fresh salads, sandwiches, soups and desserts.

While entrepreneurship is new to Sandford, working in the food and restaurant industry is not. It’s the kind of work she’s been doing since she was 16-years-old.

“That’s what found my love for food. I was able to be creative and kind of just do what I wanted,” said Sandford.

“This is my space. This is who I am. My food is who I am. This is just what I love.” samantha sandford

She said she came up with the idea for the Tea Room and Gift Shop at 3300 back in March. Now, two months into business, she’s still learning and looking to grow.

“This is just something I jumped into. It’s a learning process,” Sanford said. “Like I am learning so much about being an owner that I’m like, ‘oh God.’ But sometimes you’ve just got to jump into things and kind of let God guide you along the way.”

The Tea Room and Gift Shop at 3300 is located at 3300 W. Willow Knolls Dr., Suite 1C in Peoria.