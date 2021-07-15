Open for Business: Owner of The Everyday Cook opens store to help others navigate kitchen

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – From gadgets and gizmos galore, Stephanie Wubben finds the kitchen offers her space for creativity.

The former graphic designer was looking for more happiness out of her career when she pivoted to entrepreneurship. So in June, Wubben opened The Everyday Cook in Junction City. It’s a place for chefs and chefs at heart to enhance their cooking experience with new tools.

She said, “I started thinking about what I wanted to do. Did I wanna go back to college and start all the way over? Did I want to find a new field?”

But instead of reinventing the wheel, Wubben went back to her roots. Cooking has always served as a way to bring her family together.

“Ever since me and my three brothers were little, we’ve always been in the kitchen with my parents. So dad was grilling. My brothers helped out. Like during the holidays, we were all in there. Me and mom baking. So it’s always had really good memories from my childhood,” said Wubben.

She said the support has been phenomenal from both her family and the community.

“Over the pandemic back in December, I went to my husband one day and I was like, ‘I’m gonna open a business,” she said. “And he’s like, ‘Okay, let’s do this.’”

The Everyday Cook is now a family affair. Wubben, her husband Jeremy and their pet pig, Jax are finding happiness in their day-to-day lives.

“He’s not here all the time since he’s still a baby. But yeah, people come in all the time to see him,” Wubben laughed.

The Everyday Cook is located at 5805 N. Humboldt Ave. Suite 3 in Peoria.