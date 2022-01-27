Open for Business: Peoria barber bringing new life, styles to downtown area

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — New life and fresh styles are coming to downtown Peoria.

In a stretch of Main Street where small businesses were shuttered by the pandemic, Jamar Hardin is looking to make a change.

“I felt like this would be a great time to do it,” Hardin said.

On Jan. 15, he opened his second barbershop in the city, Pure Oasis Hair and Beauty Salon.

“I feel like there were a lot of opportunities that [were] getting ready to happen here. And I felt like some of the spots here were like open. And I was like, I want to try it and see what happens here,” Hardin said.

As the owner of Pure Oasis and at Major League Barbershop on North Dries Lane, Hardin is growing his haircare empire.

“We were growing so much with Major League, I was like, ‘Man, we need to keep going,’” he said.

Not only is Hardin expanding locations, but he is also expanding his services and looking to enlist the help of local talent.

“I want to provide everything. You know, you want to get your nails done, your hair done, esthetician—so maybe get your eyelashes, eyebrows. Anything. Everything,” he said.

As for what comes next, the blossoming barber is not slowing down anytime soon.

“I do want to open up another barbershop,” Hardin laughed. “I don’t know where, maybe somewhere close like Bloomington or Galesburg or something like that. But maybe even further down. It’s kind of cold here.”

Pure Oasis Hair and Beauty Salon is located at 315 Main St. in Peoria.