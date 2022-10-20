PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Downtown Peoria is now home to the newest picture-perfect place for those pose-worthy moments.

Renee Waller is making it happen at her new business, Selfie Space.

“I’ve always wanted to have a business of my own and do something on my own and it just kind of struck me,” Waller laughed. “After two years of COVID, and staying at home, I wanted to get out and do something.”

The selfie studio offers more than a dozen photo favorite backdrops with props and lighting. All you need to bring is your camera and your poses.

Waller said, “This is a huge creative outlet for me. So, bringing fun and work into this space–it’s a joy and I want to share it with other people.”

“I’m kind of inspired by movies, music, art, like trends and things like that.” Renee Waller

Waller had been sitting with the business idea for years. With some help from her family, her vision came to life in August. Waller is now reinvesting in downtown Peoria–an area that she’s no stranger to.

“I used to go out downtown. Like growing up, this was the place to be when you wanted to hang out with your friends or do something fun, we came downtown,” she said.

“There’s event centers on either side of me and there’s all kind of action on the waterfront and in the Warehouse District. So I feel like this was like a hub of activity down here.” Renee Waller

Now she’s hoping to share even more smiles and snapshots with Central Illinois.

“That’s what’s fun for me, it’s seeing everyone else walk through here and having a good time,” Waller said.

Selfie Space is located at 114 NE Madison Ave. in Peoria.