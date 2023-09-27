BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Do you have what it takes to be an American Ninja Warrior?

Ninja courses, aerial high ropes course, climbing walls and a bouldering wall.

Iron Coyote Challenge Park in Bloomington puts your physical strength to the test. The ninja course is scaled down for children and adults. If you’re familiar with the TV show, then you know how elite athletes from around the country prepare to compete on the world’s most difficult obstacle courses.

Justin Beeman, Iron Coyote General Manager breezes through the courses with ease, but for him, the most rewarding part is working with kids, aiding in building their confidence and teaching them valuable life lessons and skills.

“Everybody starts somewhere. Come in, try it out. Our motto is literally progress over perfection,” Beeman said.

Children as young as three have an opportunity to participate at the challenge park.

Leaders of the pack or owners, Erin and Derrick Williams have three active sons who are their inspiration behind the business.

“We really wanted to bring something to Bloomington-Normal that offered something for everybody. It’s family-oriented, somewhere where mom and dad can participate with their children and have a great day out and be physical,” Erin said.

Erin said one of the best parts is giving the community a chance to better themselves and get kids active.

Iron Coyote offers classes, birthday parties and free play for anyone who wants to come in. There is also Coyote Cafe, which offers a full bar for parents or caretakers who want to relax while the children play.

Iron Coyote Challenge Park marked four years in business in June.