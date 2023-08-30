PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Pecan pie, cupcakes, milkshakes and margaritas. All good enough to smell, but not to eat or drink!

These are all items you can find at Peoria’s newest candle shop A-Z Creationz in Northwoods Mall.

“They look like drinks, they look desserts, they don’t look like the regular candles,” co-owner Zabrina Green said.

Two friends of many years, Angela Underwood and Zabrina Green share their burning passion for candle making.

“Me and my friend were like let’s just make one candle and see what we think about it. We liked it, it turned out okay, and then we passed some out to our friends. Everybody loved them. We got some tweaks about some of the things they would change like the wicks and things like that and the scents and it went from there,” Green said.

The encouragement from loved ones gave them the spark to open their storefront in the mall. The grand opening took place during the mall’s 50th anniversary celebration on August 12. It is located across from the Smo-King Pit.

“We got a lot of support from friends and family members. People walk by, they can smell our candles so that drew them to us,” co-owner Angela Underwood said.

While there are dessert candles and wax melts, regular candles are available. The candles are hand-poured, and there’s a lot of hard work that goes on behind the scenes.

“Candles take a lot of time. It takes a lot of time and effort to do it right. And then we have other products so we have to try and divide the time between the candles and our body care products,” Underwood said.

The body care products include body butter, lip scrubs and more.

The friend duo is working on launching pouring parties where groups can come in and make their own candles.