WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — There is a strong sense of community in Washington’s square.

“We’ve had great support throughout the years, from little kids to older people,” said Kris Hasten.

She has seen that support firsthand over the decades as the owner of Sentimental Journey.

“We just had our 40th anniversary and the people that came in that have been customers of ours for as long as I can remember. I mean, it just makes it nice to be a part of a community for that long,” she said.

The home décor and gift store has survived the 2008 recession, the 2013 Washington tornado, and 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. For all 40 years of its existence, the business has been on Washington’s square.

“We try to have something for everyone. So, it’s great to be a part of the community that they can come up and find something for a special gift,” Hasten said.

Sentimental Journey has deeply-rooted family ties. Hasten’s mother and late aunt started the store in 1982 before Hasten and her sister bought the business.

“I always enjoyed working with my mom and aunt,” said Hasten. “My mom usually did everything upstairs and my aunt did all of the basement inventory and all that kind of stuff, and I especially remember working down there with her.”

With Hasten’s daughters and grandchildren helping run operations, the family legacy continues, along with more connections to come.

“I would say 40 years of having the small family business is connections all the way through. From my mom and my sister and I, my kids, down to my grandkids, we’re all connected. We’re all a part of the town. And so to be here 40 years for that is awesome,” Hasten said.

Sentimental Journey is located at 123 Washington Square in Washington.