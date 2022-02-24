PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Beth Fischer knows a thing or two about style. But it’s her mission behind the fashion that’s turning heads.

“The original idea was just to make sure that there was clothing available for the women who are considered plus size in the local area,” said Fischer, the owner of Curvology.

Curvology is what Fischer calls Peoria’s, “body-positive clothing boutique.”

“I don’t know what it is with the world that they just think that most women are, you know, like a two to a 12 we’ll say. And really, that’s not the case,” she said.

Fischer has been in business since 2018. But Curvology has now found a new home in Bremer Plaza, just a few blocks from its old location.

“As time has gone on, it’s really become such a passion to make sure that the women in our local area feel loved and important just like they deserve to be.” Beth Fischer

Fischer is celebrating her business’ growth and she credits the community for it.

“I know that we always talk about women supporting women, but I can’t even tell you how grateful I am for this community that takes those words and really takes action with them,” said Fischer.

The new location has double the space, giving room for even more inclusive sizing up to 6X. Fischer said the conversation about size-inclusivity is important and needs to continue.

“Just because I’m a size 14 does not make me any less of a person than someone next to me that’s a size 10. I still have the same amount of value in the same amount of importance,” said Fischer.

“I think that sometimes what we’re showing our children and showing the world is that if you don’t fit into this box then you just don’t fit. And that’s not true.” Beth Fischer

Curvology is hosting its grand reopening celebration on Feb. 25 and Feb. 26. The new boutique is now located at 4703 N. University St. in Peoria.