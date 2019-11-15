Peoria barbershop with decades of history to get new look

PEORIA, Ill. — There’s a decades-long history of haircuts at one Peoria barbershop.

“I mean I would probably say at one time or another half the whole city has been in this place—one time—whether it be the 70s, 80s, 90s. I mean this place has been around for that long,” said Jim Hartter.

The Peoria native joins the legacy of barbers to call the shop on the corner of North Sheridan and West Lake his own.

Hartter said, “I’ve been here for 20 years and I still love it. I really do.”

At just 12 years old, Hartter learned to cut hair. He ultimately started his career working at the shop he now owns.

Just like the styles he cuts, every day and every customer is different for Hartter.

“You deal with people that have lost parents, people that have had things happen to them. And good things too: weddings. And you see people grow,” he said.

From Alice’s Barbershop, to Judy’s Barbershop and now Jim’s Barbershop, Hartter is officially leaving his own mark after recently adding a new shop sign. But getting rid of the old wasn’t easy.

“[The Judy’s Barbershop sign has] been there so long and people have such a relationship with that sign. People have been driving by it for years,” he said.

Even though the sign is changing, Hartter says he likes maintaining the old-fashioned interior nature of the shop.

Hartter says he most enjoys the freedom of his work and as of right now, he has no plans on stopping.

“Hopefully when I’m done, which hopefully will be a long time from now, somebody else will come in and take it over,” said Hartter.

Jim’s Barbershop is located at 4311 N. Sheridan Rd. in Peoria. Hartter also has an evening barbershop called The Garage Barber Shop in Germantown Hills.