Peoria arcade bar highlights anniversary, considering expansion

PEORIA, Ill. — At 8Bit Arcade Bar, the sounds of arcade games bring nostalgia to customers who stop by.

“Just people’s faces like people that grew up in the ’80s and late ’70s and all of that,” said Jason Pacey, the owner of 8Bit. “They walk in here and like it literally brings them right back. They’re just shocked.”

Pacey had the idea to bring an arcade bar to the area. But he says there wasn’t really a master plan behind it.

“Actually just boredom and I needed to find something to do,” he said. “Sitting around, talking to a friend, she suggested, you know, these arcade bars that are becoming popular in bigger cities.”

The Peorian grew up around arcades, which sparked his interest in different types of games.

“When I went [to the arcade], you know, took my allowance. The goal was to beat a game and yeah. There really was no favorite,” said Pacey.

Fast forward to 2019, Pacey owns two 8Bit locations. He has been in Bloomington since 2017 and he recently celebrated the four year anniversary of his Peoria location, which opened in 2015.

Pacey said, “Felt like it was yesterday. Literally. Yeah, I mean everyone when they say four years—it does not feel that at all. It’s like parents looking back at their kids. They just grow up so fast.”

Looking forward, Pacey says he doesn’t plan to change much with 8Bit. But he would like to expand the business down the line to other parts of Illinois. He also thanks the community for their years of support.

“I love what I do. So I love—it’s one of those things like if you love your job supposedly you never work a day in your life,” he said.

8Bit Arcade Bar is located at 100 State St. in downtown Peoria.