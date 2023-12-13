WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Two moms who found friendship through their children are the owners of a business growing in popularity.

After receiving a freeze dryer last Christmas, Sandi Long and Molly Olsen decided it was time to pursue a business. This came after many years of talking about wanting to open a business of their own.

The mom duo now specializes in all things freeze dried including fruits, vegetables, candy, marshmallows, ice cream and more.

“We’re both moms, we have 11 kids between us. We love to cook, we love to overcook, we love to make sure everyone is happy and well-fed and enjoying what they’re eating,” Olsen said.

Olsen and Long opened up Little Bird Nest out of their homes at the beginning of the year.

Last month, the two received their commercial license and now have a kitchen space inside of Prep, Freeze, Cook in Washington located at 1320 Washington Road. Currently, that is the only place you can purchase their products, but they’re working on making their products available at other businesses.

However, you can find them popping up at events across central Illinois.

“I think what’s really unique about freeze drying is that you get the flavors that you already love with a different texture, an intensified texture. A lot of candies that people cannot eat maybe because of some dental issues, they’re able to enjoy again,” Long said.

The business offers sugar-free, vegan and dye-free candy, but there are also other things on their menu such as fluff cups.

As for what’s next, Olsen and Long said they’re going to start experimenting with dairy and also work with the USDA and FDA to work towards expanding to freeze dried meals in the future.

Olsen and Long said the most rewarding part has been meeting new people and vendors.

