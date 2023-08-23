PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Nathan Davis is a welder by trade and never envisioned becoming a food truck owner, but then the COVID-19 pandemic happened.

“I got laid off from a union welding shop after eight years and that put a bad taste in my mouth about working for other people,” Davis said. “I thought of this [food truck business] and came up with this and my community is standing behind me.”

Davis said making the vision happen was four years in the making. Despite some denials and obstacles, Davis opened Nate Dawgs Chili Dawgs food truck in August 2022.

Davis celebrated one year in business earlier this month and he said he didn’t expect his business to take off like it did.

“I built the trailer myself from a cargo trailer, I did it all, it’s all me. Me, my daughter, and her boyfriend have been working and yeah, it’s a family affair,” Davis said.

He said he owes his success so far to the Central Illinois community.

When he’s not set up at businesses and events across Central Illinois, you can find Davis’ food truck parked on his lot at 400 Derby Street in Pekin.

On Davis’ menu, you will find surprising chili dog combinations such as the peanut butter and jelly chili dog.

“It’s just thinking of flavor combinations. Sweet, savory and salty, you got all three and they all go good together if you find the right combination.”

Davis said he cooks all of his buns and hot dogs on a flattop and tops them off with scratch made chili and cheese.

Davis has big goals for his business.

Next steps are to be to get my building here on this lot to be my commissary kitchen. Hopefully I can park this food truck down here permanently, so people will know where to come get the best chili dogs in Pekin. And you know, hopefully next year I’ll have another food truck. Nathan Davis

From August 5, 2022 to August 5, 2023, Davis said he sold about 21,000 hot dogs.

