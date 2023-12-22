PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — WMBD and WYZZ sat down with more than 20 people, a mixture of medical professionals and local leaders, to see how prevalent the Opioid epidemic is in Central Illinois.

The Peoria County Coroner, Jamie Harwood, broke down some of the statistics for Peoria.

“In 2017 we had 67 overdose deaths, 2018 was 59, 2019 was 37, 2020, an obscured year obviously, for multiple reasons, we had 43, 2021 we had 36, and in 2022 we had 40,” Harwood said.

Those are the number of drug overdose deaths that originated in Peoria County and do not include people who came to Peoria for medical treatment and died.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, there were 17 opioid fatalities in McLean County in 2022. In all of Illinois, there were a total of 3,261 deaths related to opioids in the same year.

“It’s not just a local Peoria problem, or a central Illinois problem, or even the state of Illinois, I mean it really is a national problem and has been for the last several years now,” said Jodi Hoos, the Peoria County State’s Attorney.

Tony Cummings, the Assistant Fire Chief with the Peoria Fire Department, said the most common overdoses he has seen are from OxyContin and Fentanyl. He said last year they administered 169 doses of Narcan.

“It’s a thing around here every day,” said Josh Bradshaw, the community resource manager with Advanced Medical Transport in Peoria. “We want to get our community past this. We have enough challenges in our community without having people dying in such a senseless way.”

The Peoria County Sheriff, Chris Watkins, said probably at least a fifth of the people that are in custody in the jail have had some type of addiction.

And this problem doesn’t only impact those who use drugs, but family members as well.

“It is an issue that impacts not only our local residents, but their families and communities around them,” says Nadia Klekamp, Director of Integrated Community Education at Chestnut Health Systems in McLean County.

What are Opioids?

So what are opioids and why are they so deadly? They used to be called narcotics and can be prescribed by doctors to treat pain.

“There are pharmaceutical grades, we probably heard of Vicodin, hydrocodone, oxycodone, morphine.” Said Robert Lizer, a Board Certified Addiction Medicine Physician at Carle Health. “But then they’re also illegal ones. We talk about heroin, which is actually made out of morphine that are made and sold on the street. And then we have fentanyl, which is a big issue these days.”

Opioids act on specific opioid receptors in the brain.

“They work within the brain to decrease the pain sensations, but they also work on the pleasure center of the brain to provide relaxation, euphoria, kind of calmness per se,” said Lizer, “They’re great pain medications. But the problem is, the longer you use opioids, the more likely you are to build a tolerance.”

Addiction

And that tolerance is what can eventually lead to an overdose, as well as other drugs getting mixed in.

There are a variety of ways people get into these drugs, some as simple as getting them prescribed to you. But an Opioid addiction can be powerful, and usually, medical intervention is needed.

“Addiction is a disease like any other disease, like high blood pressure and diabetes,” said Dr. Colin Therriault an emergency medicine physician at OSF Healthcare, “So it can be very challenging for patients to overcome”

“The addiction is very very powerful. It’s not a want, it’s an absolute need,” Bradshaw said, “And so, it’s overpowering- this sense that they have to have it. And so they can of course acquire it on the streets or in other places. Get it from friends or relatives or people sharing. So we run into that a lot too. And those are really sad stories.”

One man, who has been addicted to these kinds of drugs before, and now is sober and is working at Adult & Teen Challenge in Pekin, said addiction made him feel like a slave.

“I mean, essentially, I wasn’t able to go places for long periods of time without having the drugs, said Logan Dalton.”

Chris Schaffner, the Executive Director at Jolt Harm Reduction said the brain makes opioids naturally. “So when we take an opioid, it feels like it belongs in our brain already. There is no resistance.”

Shawn Sollberger, Peoria Fire Chief, also weighed in on addiction-

“It’s an uncontrollable feeling and it’s very unpredictable on how much of that drug the body can actually absorb and take and it creates an overdose.”

The Chief Clinical Officer at Chestnut Health Systems in Bloomington said there is a stigma surrounding those who are addicted to drugs.

“If someone has diabetes or high blood pressure, we don’t go, my gosh, they have diabetes, or they choose to have diabetes,” Matt Mollenhauer said. “When we get into the substance abuse field, we frequently think that someone makes a choice to have the lifestyle, or if they just made better choices, they wouldn’t have it. Well, substance abuse is an illness just like diabetes. And at some point in time, medical care is going to be part of dealing with that.”

Harwood also believes there is a stigma.

“I think the general population actually believes that people set out in their lives to become substance users,” said Harwood. “That each one of these people, when you look in their eyes, don’t have a story to tell. And they do.”

Schaffner at JOLT Harm Reduction has seen a lot of people struggling with addiction.

“Nobody that I know that is addicted to drugs is like, ‘I hope this one kills me.’ No one is looking to die out here. They’re just looking to try and not be sick.”

He also encourages substance users to have Narcan on hand, which can be used to save someone’s life.