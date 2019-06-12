Orthopedic And Shoulder Center SC

Orthopedic & Shoulder Center, Maximum Rehab Center and Open MRI Center work together to provide seamless comprehensive care to all our orthopedic patients.

Orthopedic & Shoulder Center

Welcome to the Orthopedic & Shoulder Center, the practice of Lawrence Li, MD. Dr. Li has been practicing orthopedics in McLean County since 1996, and Champaign County since 2007. Dr. Li is a board certified orthopedic surgeon who treats the entire range of orthopedic problems, and specializes in arthroscopic shoulder surgery, arthroscopic knee surgery and hand surgery. Dr. Li and his staff are proud to offer the best surgical as well as nonsurgical treatment options for their patients. Dr. Li and his therapy staff are able to successfully treat most of their patients without surgery, but when surgery is required, the most minimally invasive option is chosen. Our goal is to be the most efficient, convenient, and best provider for all your orthopedic needs.

Maximum Rehab Center

Maximum Rehab provides therapy services to maximally restore function so our patients can return to their everyday activities. Our therapy staff only works one-on-one so that you can get the necessary time and attention. We use techniques that have been proven to be effective by scientific research. We serve patients and physicians from Bloomington, IL, Normal, IL as well as outside McLean County. Many of our patients are from the Chicago area and are studying in Central Illinois.

Open MRI Center

OpenMRI Center is proud to provide its convenient Hitachi Airis II Open MRI machine to Bloomington-Normal. Offering both Digital X-Rays and MRI’s for all patients, Open MRI Center provides high quality images and a simple referral process. MRI, short for Magnetic Resonance Imaging, is radiation-free and produces clear, detailed three-dimensional images of the body. Patients with claustrophobia may feel uncomfortable in a traditional or closed MRI unit because they must lie still inside a narrow tunnel. Our open MRI unit, which is accredited by the American College of Radiology, does not enclose the patient within a narrow tunnel and eliminates this problem. The open design also allows for patients who may be too large to fit into a closed unit.

