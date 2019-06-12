Orthopedic And Shoulder Center SC

Orthopedic & Shoulder Center, Maximum Rehab Center and Open MRI Center work together to provide seamless comprehensive care to all our orthopedic patients.
Welcome to the Orthopedic & Shoulder Center, the practice of Lawrence Li, MD. Dr. Li has been practicing orthopedics in McLean County since 1996, and Champaign County since 2007. Dr. Li is a board certified orthopedic surgeon who treats the entire range of orthopedic problems, and specializes in arthroscopic shoulder surgery, arthroscopic knee surgery and hand surgery. Dr. Li and his staff are proud to offer the best surgical as well as nonsurgical treatment options for their patients. Dr. Li and his therapy staff are able to successfully treat most of their patients without surgery, but when surgery is required, the most minimally invasive option is chosen. Our goal is to be the most efficient, convenient, and best provider for all your orthopedic needs.
Maximum Rehab provides therapy services to maximally restore function so our patients can return to their everyday activities. Our therapy staff only works one-on-one so that you can get the necessary time and attention. We use techniques that have been proven to be effective by scientific research. We serve patients and physicians from Bloomington, IL, Normal, IL as well as outside McLean County. Many of our patients are from the Chicago area and are studying in Central Illinois.
OpenMRI Center is proud to provide its convenient Hitachi Airis II Open MRI machine to Bloomington-Normal. Offering both Digital X-Rays and MRI’s for all patients, Open MRI Center provides high quality images and a simple referral process. MRI, short for Magnetic Resonance Imaging, is radiation-free and produces clear, detailed three-dimensional images of the body. Patients with claustrophobia may feel uncomfortable in a traditional or closed MRI unit because they must lie still inside a narrow tunnel. Our open MRI unit, which is accredited by the American College of Radiology, does not enclose the patient within a narrow tunnel and eliminates this problem. The open design also allows for patients who may be too large to fit into a closed unit.
Lawrence Li, MD
Certified by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery with over 20 years of experience, Dr. Lawrence Li provides patients with comprehensive diagnostic, therapeutic and surgical services for a wide range of orthopedic conditions at his practice in Bloomington Normal, Illinois. Read more…..
Shoulder
Dr. Lawrence Li offers the following shoulder procedures:
Elbow & Wrist
Dr. Lawrence Li offers the following elbow and wrist procedures:
Spine
Dr. Lawrence Li offers the following spine procedures:
Rachel Maxwell, MS, CNP
Rachel is a Family Nurse Practitioner who is Board Certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. She received her Masters of Science from Northern Illinois University and her Bachelors of Science in Nursing from Millikin University. Read more….
Hand
Dr. Lawrence Li offers the following hand procedures:
Knee
Dr. Lawrence Li offers the following knee procedures:
Ankle & Foot
Dr. Lawrence Li offers the following ankle and foot procedures: