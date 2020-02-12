PLAYBOOK AND PROGRAM ACTIVITY GUIDES
The Playbook is now available, but it looks a little different! The new & improved Playbook will focus on WHO we are, WHAT we do, and WHERE we offer great programs and parks…Our website, along with other more frequent brochures and guides, will be the place to find WHEN and HOW you can explore all that we have to offer. Instead of offering three editions each year, we’re pleased to share the 2019 edition of the Playbook, which will serve as your essential guide to all things Peoria Park District.
To view the 2019 Playbook, click the flip book below. Our registration program guide is located below the essential guide and provides you with all of the specifics (day, date, time) of the programs we offer. All registration details for April, May, June, July and August are listed within these documents. These guides will also be available at the front desks at our locations, too, where staff can help you pick the program that’s right for you.
Ready to register? CLICK HERE
PARK MAP ON GOOGLE MAPS
Peoria Park District Google Map
INDIVIDUAL PARK/OUTDOOR FACILITY MAPS
John Martin Becker Park
Bielfeldt Park
Laura Bradley Park
Charter Oak Park
Detweiller Marina
Detweiller Park
Endres Park
Forest Park
Franciscan Recreation Complex
Glen Oak Park
Grand View Drive
John H. Gwynn Jr. Park
Kellogg Golf Course
The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park
Lakeview Park
Logan Park
Madison Golf Course
Markwoodlands Park
Morton Square Park
Newman Golf Course
Northtrail Park
Proctor Center
Riverfront Park
Riverplex Recreation and Wellness
Robinson Park
Safety town
Schmoeger Park
Sommer Park
Sommer Park North
Stadium Park
Trewyn Park
Camp Wokanda
DISTRICT-WIDE MAPS
PLEASE NOTE: All of the following maps are available for download in Adobe Acrobat PDF. These are large files, meant to be printed at 24″ x 36″. We have done our best to reduce the file size while still allowing them to be readable, but they may take significant time to download, and significant system resources for your computer to display them.
Park District Facility and Property Map – Locate Park District land and facilities
The Big Map – Every property the Park District owns or manages
Park District Voting Districts/Representation Map – determine your voting district
TRAIL MAPS
Peoria Park District’s Rock Island Greenway
Illinois River Bluff Trail Overall Map
Illinois River Bluff Trail – CampWokanda to Mossville Road
Illinois River Bluff Trail – Mossville Road to Route 6
Illinois River Bluff Trail – Route 6 to Detweiller Park