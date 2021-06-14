‘Parks on Tap’ brings traveling tap house to Peoria parks this summer

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Summer feels like it’s in full swing and right now, there’s an opportunity for the family to get out and enjoy one of the Peoria Park District’s newest events.

Thursday marked the kickoff for “Parks on Tap.” The first event was held in Detweiller Park.

Park District Event Coordinator Nick Conrad said the turnout was most likely do to summer just beginning.

“A lot of people have been cooped up in the house the last year. They’re ready to get out,” he said.

Parks on Tap is a traveling tap house with a rotating non-beer option. There will be five events through ought the Peoria area through the summer.

All proceeds are going to the Peoria Park District Legacy Fund.

“A gift to the legacy fund helps show your respect for the trails, the parks, the open spaces and the nature preserves of the Peoria Park District,” Conrad said.