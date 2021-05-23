Peoria Park District hosts 36-hole stroke play tournament

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It was a beautiful day for some golfers competing on day two of the Peoria Park District 36-hole Stroke Play Tournament.

On Saturday, teams completed 18-holes at Kellogg Golf Course in Peoria. On Sunday, teams played another round of 18 at Newman Golf Course.

Dustin Martin, Head Golf Professional at Newman Golf Course, said golfers playing in the two-day tournament were ready to get back into competitive play.

“These guys are ready to play golf, but they’re ready to get back and compete. There’s a certain pool of players that like to test their game and compete, and play in tournaments,” said Martin.

The Peoria Park District’s upcoming Senior City Tournament will host qualifying matches on June 16 and 17 at Newman Golf Course.

“Today we had about 50 players, this weekend at least, we’ll have bunch more for the the senior city, these guys are wanting to get out and compete again,” said Martin.