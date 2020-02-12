Test Story for PPD

PLAYBOOK AND PROGRAM ACTIVITY GUIDES

The Playbook is now available, but it looks a little different! The new & improved Playbook will focus on WHO we are, WHAT we do, and WHERE we offer great programs and parks…Our website, along with other more frequent brochures and guides, will be the place to find WHEN and HOW you can explore all that we have to offer. Instead of offering three editions each year, we’re pleased to share the 2019 edition of the Playbook, which will serve as your essential guide to all things Peoria Park District.

To view the 2019 Playbook, click the flip book below. Our registration program guide is located below the essential guide and provides you with all of the specifics (day, date, time) of the programs we offer. All registration details for April, May, June, July and August are listed within these documents. These guides will also be available at the front desks at our locations, too, where staff can help you pick the program that’s right for you.

Ready to register? CLICK HERE